Donald Eugene Albright, age 88, of Kahoka, formerly of Clark, MO, passed away Tuesday, August 13, 2019 in the Clark Co. Nursing Home in Kahoka.

Donald was born September 21, 1930 in Muscatine, IA, the son of Rolla and Blanche Templeton Albright.

Survivors include one brother, Dale (Carla) Albright of Keokuk; a sister, Cookie (Don) Howell of Wyaconda; and several nieces and nephews: Gary (Jan) Howell of Gorin, Doris Gates of Kahoka, Mark (Yvette) Howell of Montrose, Mike (Debbie) Albright of Keokuk, Bob (Gina) Albright of San Bernardino, CA, Sheila (Earl) Grelk of Franklin, IA, Pete Haven of Burlington and Chuck Kaneer of Bakersfield, CA; as well as other relatives.

He was preceded in death by his parents, a sister Lorraine Haven, and niece, Sherry Monical.

Donald attended school in Farmington. He spent 14 years serving his country in the United States Marine Corps. He then sold insurance and following his retirement spent his time working on old cars and selling car parts. He enjoyed going to Rutledge each year and visiting the people that attended.

Graveside services and military rites were held Friday, August 16, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at the Wyaconda Cemetery with Pastor Carroll Davenport officiating.

There was not a visitation.

Memorials are suggested to Northeast Missouri Hospice.

Arrangements were handled by Wilson Funeral Home in Kahoka.

