Donald Corwin Norton, 84, of Memphis died Sunday, November 20, 2016 at University of Missouri Hospitals and Clinics in Columbia.

He was born the son of Robert A. and Maude (Corwin) Norton on October 13, 1932 in a house north of Bible Grove that belonged to his grandfather, Oliver Corwin.

Don attended schools in the area while growing up, including Knox County, Baring, and Bible Grove before graduating from Scotland County R-1 in 1949.

He married the former Vera Eulene Robinson on January 26, 1952. She preceded him in death on September 1, 2010.

To this union, six children were born, Donald Rex, Danny Ray, Cindy Joan, Wendy Jean, Wanda Elaine, and Randy Dean.

Don was inducted into the armed forces after the birth of their first child. He served in the Army of the United States from 1953-1955, stationed in Germany.

The Nortons were involved in farming and raised pure bred charolais cattle. Don also worked in construction. He was appointed Scotland County Collector in 1964 and served in that position until 1983. Thereafter, he was employed by the county to serve as Director of Equalization until that project was completed. In 1987, he started work for the NRCS on a part time basis, as well as for the Scotland County Soil District where he completed 20 years of service in 2008. In 2000, he obtained a real estate license and began working part time at Primrose Realty, where he worked until his death.

He was preceded in death by his mother in 1980; father in 1983; his beloved wife; brother, Dale, in 1986; a sister, June, in 1989; and a grandson, Ryan Norton, in 1979.

He is survived by his children, Rex (Teresa) Norton of Gorin, Danny (Becky) Norton of Memphis, Cindy Robinson and friend Gerald Steen of Glenwood; Wendy McBee and Wanda (Craig) Homer all of Queen City, and Randy (Thelma) Norton of Memphis; a brother, Robert (Judy) Norton of Elizabethtown, KY; a sister, Jewel Brown, of Memphis; sister-in-law Maxine Robinson of Wyoming; 12 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of friends.

Funeral services were held 10 a.m., Saturday, November 26 at the Gerth Funeral Chapel in Memphis with burial in the Bible Grove Church of Christ Cemetery. Dan Todd officiated the service. The Hoover girls – Ruthann, Louella, Jeanise, Rosetta, Marlene and Helen – performed Abide With Me and Just As I Am . Rory Norton, Adam Norton, Kory Norton, Lance Norton, Brandon Jones and Lucas Robinson served as pallbearers. Military Honors were provided by the Wallace W. Gillespie Memorial V.F.W. Post #4958 of Memphis and the Missouri Military Honors Program.

Memorials are to the Bible Grove Church of Christ Cemetery and may be left at or mailed to the Gerth Funeral Service, 115 S. Main, Memphis, MO 63555.

Condolences may be sent to the Norton family by signing the online guest register at gerthfuneralservice.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Gerth Funeral Service.