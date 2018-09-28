After a bit of a blip to start the game, the Scotland County Tigers turned in one of the most dominating first halves of football in recent memory en route to a 47-20 win at Salisbury Friday evening.

The final score doesn’t do the dominance justice. After the Tigers were backed up by a costly penalty on the opening drive, an interception turned the ball over to the Panthers. Salisbury went on a 12-play 72 yard drive that had the Tigers on their heels, faced with first and goal. But SCR-I turned away four successive scoring tries by Salisbury and never looked back.

Scotland County scored 40 unanswered points and didn’t allow another first down, allowing just eight total yards of offense on the next seven Salisbury possessions combined before the half.

On the other side of the ball, after the first turnover, SCR-I scored on its next six straight possessions to build the commanding lead.

The Tigers went 95-yards on the first scoring drive. Will Fromm connected with Kaden Anders on a 20-yard pass play. The duo connected again for a 24-yard gain before Jayden Payne broke a 21 yard run. The senior running back scored on a two-yard run with 2:32 left in the first period. He made the PAT kick to put the Tigers on top 7-0.

After Salisbury went three and out with a punt, SCR-I was right back in the end zone four plays later. The big blow was a 48-yard pass from Fromm to Anders. Payne capped off the drive with a five-yard TD run and made the PAT to extend the lead to 14-0 with six seconds left in the opening period.

After another Salisbury three and out, the Tigers went back to work on offense. Anders quickly got them into scoring position with a 55-yard run. SCR-I caught a bit of luck, literally, as Matthew Woods snatched a deflected pass out of midair and took it to the house for a 33-yard TD to push the lead to 21-0 with 9:57 left in the second quarter.

Fromm got the offense the ball back two plays later with an interception that he returned all the way to the 26-yard line.

The very next play he connected with Anders on a 26-yard TD pass to build a 27-0 advantage with 8:47 left in the first half.

After Salisbury went three and out with a punt, Fromm hit Woods with a 32-yard TD pass to make the score 33-0 with 6:34 still remaining in the first half.

That proved more than enough time for another score as Fromm found Woods open across the middle and the speedy senior did the rest, outrunning the Salisbury defense for a 90-yard TD with 3:44 left on the clock. Jacob Cochran made the PAT kick to push the lead to 40-0.

SCR-I got the ball back one final time before the half and mounted yet another scoring drive, capped off by a 19-yard TD run. The play was nullified by a penalty and the drive ended later with an interception.

Jace Morrow picked off a Salisbury pass to end a last second drive just before the half.

Scotland County took the opening kickoff of the third period and went 57 yards on seven plays. Fromm connected with Alex Long for a 17-yard TD and Cochran added the PAT to push the lead to 47-0 with 5:24 on the clock.

Salisbury finally gave its Homecoming crowd something to cheer about when Grant Biere capped off a drive with a four-yard TD pass to Preston Stewart to cut the deficit to 47-6.

The Panthers tacked on two more scores against the SCR-I junior varsity defense to make the final score 47-20.

Scotland County amassed 564 yards of total offense in the game, holding the Panthers to just 296 yards, only 80 in the first half.

Fromm completed 12 of 18 passes for 337 yards, five TDs and two interceptions. Woods had three receptions for 155 yards and three TDs. Anders caught five passes for 147 yards and a TD and Alex Long had two grabs for 20 yards and a TD.

Anders was the team’s leading rusher, hitting the 100-yard mark. Payne ran the ball 11 times for 47 yards and two TDs. Hayden Long had 40 yards on six rushes.

The defense had a dominating performance, limiting the Panthers to just 45 snaps. Grant McRobert led the way with seven tackles. Payne and Fromm each made six stops.

Scotland County made it three straight wins, improving to 3-2 overall and moving above .500 in Lewis & Clark Conference play. The Tigers will host #1 ranked Westran this Friday in Memphis.