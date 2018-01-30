Scotland County played a near perfect first half on the defensive end Tuesday night in Memphis and the dominating performance helped the Lady Tigers avenge a loss the previous week to Schuyler County with a 37-19 victory.

SCR-I held the Rams to a lone point in the second quarter, holding Schuyler County to just five first half points.

The defense proved invaluable, as SCR-I struggled to put up points of its own in a second quarter that saw the two teams combine for just six total points.

Scotland County jumped out to an early lead. After Kaylyn Anders sank two free throws, Madie Bondurant made a steal on defense and scored in transition. A three-pointer by Ashleigh Creek erupted the SCR-I crowd, forcing a Schuyler County timeout down 8-2.

SCR-I held an 11-4 lead after the first period, but struggled to extend the margin despite a superb defensive effort.

Creek scored in the paint with 5:16 left in the second period to make the score 13-4. Kylee Stott converted the only other field goal with 2:43 left in the first half, allowing SCR-I a 16-5 lead at the break.

SCR-I found the range again in the third quarter as Bondurant and Katie Feeney connected on three-pointers. A basket on an offensive rebound by Micah Cooley put SCR-I on top 28-10 with just eight minutes left to play.

Feeney added a pair of field goals to start the fourth period and Anders connected on a jumper as Scotland County went on to the 37-19 win.

Creek finished with 10 points and Feeney had nine, all in the second half, as Scotland County improved to 10-8 on the season.