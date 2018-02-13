The Class 2 District 6 basketball tournament will kick off Monday night in Canton. Both Scotland County squads are seeded #4 in the brackets released last week.

The Lady Tigers will take on #5 seeded Canton on Monday, February 19th at 8:30 p.m.

South Shelby earned the #1 seed and will play #8 Louisiana at 5:30 p.m. The first game of the night will be #3 seed Clopton vs. #6 Knox County at 4 p.m. Paris, the #2 seed will take on #7 Van-Far at 7 p.m.

The boys will kick off on Tuesday night. The Tigers will take on #5 seed Knox County at 8:30 p.m.

Play will open Tuesday afternoon at 4 p.m. with #3 Louisiana taking on #6 Paris. The 5:30 p.m. game will pit #1 Canton vs. #8 South Shelby. Then #2 Van-Far will face off versus #7 Clopton at 7 p.m.

The girls semifinals will be Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. and 7 p.m., with the boys semifinals set for Thursday night at the same times. If Scotland County can advance, it would play in the early game Wednesday and Thursday.

The district championship games are set for Saturday, February 24th with the girls tipping off at 4 p.m. followed by the boys at 6 p.m.