Records from the Memphis High School Class of 1940’s 50 year class reunion were recently recovered during an estate clean-up and the founder is hoping the history can be preserved for the classmates and their families.

Tim Current recently unearthed the find, a 20-page booklet, when doing some cleaning at the former Phillips Conveyer building, a property left to him by the estate of Junior Phillips.

Current is hoping to share copies of the material with any of the class members or interested parties to help preserve the history.

The booklet contains a copy of the class composite, featuring 38 individual photos as well as names and addresses for the class of 1940 members.

The remaining pages are filled with letters from the individual classmates.

Anyone wishing to secure a copy of the materials can contact the Memphis Democrat at 660-465-7016 or email chris@memphisdemocrat.com. A list will be compiled while plans are prepared on how to best preserve the history and make and distribute copies.