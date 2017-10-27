A local dentist’s efforts to preserve the teeth of local youth may help bring a smile to our servicemen and women overseas.

Every year Dr. Harlo Donelson hosts a candy buyback, shelling out bucks for part or all of area kids’ candy halls from Halloween.

“Every single bite of candy I can keep out of their mouths, I believe, benefits their teeth,” said Donelson.

The dentist explained that he doesn’t expect kids to never eat candy. Instead he hopes his annual Halloween event simply promotes awareness, and that the kids will think twice about taking better care of their teeth.

“I can’t tell you how much it has meant to me when kids have brought in some of their Halloween candy,” said Doneslon. “I can’t thank them enough.”

This Halloween Donelson is hoping to expand his program to include efforts by the Scotland County R-I School District and the Memphis Area Chamber of Commerce.

“I love to support our servicemen and women and I believe our kids do too,” said Doneslon.

With that motivation, the dentist announced he will continue his candy collection efforts, but in 2017, all candy collected will be shipped to soldiers who are away from home serving their country.

You can still bring your candy to the dentist office for collection, but Donelson has now partnered with the school, allowing students to make similar donations there as well.

Once all the candy is collected, the Chamber of Commerce has agreed to sponsor the packaging and shipping of the sweets to the servicemen and women.

“I’m hoping we have to buy boxes and boxes,” said Donelson.