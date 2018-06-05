MILWAUKEE, WI – Angelique DeMarce, of Memphis, a senior at Wisconsin Lutheran College, has been named to the college’s Dean’s List for the spring 2018 semester.

To be eligible for Dean’s List, a student must carry a semester GPA of 3.6 or higher.

