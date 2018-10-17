While Judge Karl DeMarce’s service to the community as the Associate Circuit Court Judge will not come to a close until the end of the year, the legal profession took an opportunity a few weeks ago to send off their soon retiring colleague with a special honor.

DeMarce received the first Exceptional Service to Justice Award at the Missouri Bar and the Judicial Conference of Missouri September 27, 2018, in St. Louis.

Zel M. Fischer, chief justice of the Supreme Court of Missouri,

delivered his address during the opening luncheon of the joint annual meeting of

state lawyers association and judges event, concluding the opening ceremony with the following tribute to DeMarce.

“Lawyers make the best public servants,” Fischer stated. “As Justice Sonia Sotomayor told a crowd at the University of Missouri-St. Louis earlier this month, “A better world doesn’t happen – it gets made.” And, contrary to popular opinion, lawyers are right there helping to make it happen.

“It is rare – and maybe without precedent at this luncheon – for the chief justice to single out any particular judge for praise, primarily because the judicial conference has an awards breakfast dedicated for that purpose at which I already honored four judges.

“But I am going to exercise a moment of personal privilege to thank someone whose dedicated years of service to the legal profession and the judiciary truly embody public service: Judge Karl DeMarce. Although he serves primarily at home in Scotland County, he has been assigned to hear a vast range of cases in more than 20 other local courts, plus the appeals court and the Supreme Court of Missouri.

“Karl also has given innumerable hours to countless court committees. He is a thoughtful participant on the criminal justice task force … on the heels of yeoman’s work shepherding the implementation of many municipal division improvements resulting from his contributions to the municipal division task force. His service has been expansive – from court automation to state judicial records, from garnishments to gender and justice, from civic education to trial judge education. A former legislator, his wisdom also has proved invaluable on our judicial conference’s legislative committee.

“As Judge Corey Herron said this morning in presenting Karl with the inaugural “exceptional service to justice award” from the Missouri Association of Probate and Associate Circuit Judges – of which Karl is a former president – one could continue on and on and still not adequately honor his significant influence in furthering the interests of justice for all.

“Karl’s leadership extends beyond our state’s borders. He recently delivered a keynote address to the national trial court organization of presiding judges and court administrators about courage as a necessary skill in court leadership. No matter what Karl DeMarce is called upon to do, he always performs with utmost professionalism, humility and grace under pressure.

“Some of you may not know Karl is leaving the judiciary at the end of this year. If he were just retiring to play golf or fish, I would enter a per curiam order requiring him to stay. If he were turning 70, I would at least try to enter an order amending his birth certificate. But he is far from 70, and certainly is not hanging up his robe in favor of a fishing pole or golf clubs. No, he is embarking on a new career – indeed, a calling – as he prepares to enter the seminary for his Lutheran church. God can use a man like Karl DeMarce working full-time.

So Karl, we thank you for your 20 years of serving the people of this state as a judge, and we wish you all the best as you continue to improve the world in which we live, one human life at a time.

“Let us all be guided by Karl’s example – to be true to our roots … to treat others with dignity and respect … to be generous in sharing our gifts and talents … and to be willing to work hard to make Missouri a better place for those we took an oath to serve.

“Thank you all for your service to your bar, to your courts and to your communities.”