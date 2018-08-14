Delia “Dedie” Priebe, 83, of Memphis, Missouri passed away August 7, 2018 at the Scotland County Hospital in Memphis. The daughter of George and Lois Brotherton Hauser she was born April 4, 1935 at Medill, MO.

Growing up in Clark County she attended school there and graduated from High School in Kahoka, MO with the class of 1953.

She met the love of her life at the Medill Roller Skating Rink while they were yet juniors in High School and later married Thomas Priebe on December 24, 1953 at Kahoka, MO and to this union four children were born: Tommy, Jody, Shelly and Danny. Thomas enlisted in the Navy and they started their life together. They purchased a farm north of Arbela where they raised their children and it still operates yet today. In 2002 they retired from their farm and bought a house in Memphis.

Dedie was an educator and furthered her education by attending Northeast Missouri Teachers College where she completed her courses for a Bachelors Degree in teaching so she could apply her skills. Some places she taught were at Stone School House in Clark County where there was only one room for all the students up to eighth grade, North Barker, Gorin R-III, Rutledge R-IV where she was a teacher and the principal, Luray School as a principal and SCR-I, where she retired in 1993.

She enjoyed doing things around the house like cooking, gardening, yard work and taking care of her flowers. She served on different boards including the ones near and dear to her, the MS Society, and the American Cancer Society. Most of all she enjoyed the time spent with her loving family, especially all of her grandchildren. They enjoyed traveling and seeing the country.

She was preceded in death by her parents; twin granddaughters, Mandy and Candy Boyer; and her sisters, Joyce Heinze and Mary Sue Bradley.

Those left to cherish her memories are her husband of 64 years, Thomas Priebe of Memphis; her children, Tom Priebe and his wife Cynthia of Ashland, MO; Jody Skaggs and her husband Ed of Huntsville, MO; Shelly Boyer of Memphis, MO; and Dan Priebe of Arbela, MO; six grandchildren, Brandon (Lisa) Arnold, Natalie (Dustin) Cook, Andy (Amber) Boyer, Jamie (Chad) Nolke, Sidney (Ted) Johnson and Madison Priebe; seven great-grandchildren, Chase, Hunter, Reese, Payden, Rhyder, Renlee and Kash; her sister, Delores Hauser Sims; three brothers, Clell (Pat) Hauser, Max (Jan) Hauser and Rex Hauser; her sister-in-law, Doris Day; and nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends.

Memorials in her memory are suggested to the Multiple Sclerosis Society or the Scotland County Cancer Fund in care of the Payne Funeral Chapel, 202 E. Madison St., Memphis, MO 63555.

Memorial services were held Monday morning, August 13, 2018, at 10:30 a.m. at the Payne Funeral Chapel in Memphis with Jack Sumption officiating. A private committal service will be held at the Etna Cemetery at a later date.

Music selections were their wedding song, Always, Dancing In The Sky sung by her granddaughter Sidney along with Wind Beneath My Wings, Bette Midler. At the conclusion of the service a luncheon was served in the hospitality area provided by and jointly served by the ladies from Arbela and Memphis churches.

