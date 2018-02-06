A second quarter defensive adjustment combined with some timely shot making helped Scotland County record a Lewis & Clark Conference win at Fayette on Friday night as the Lady Tigers prevailed 47-23.

SCR-I jumped out to a 4-0 lead on baskets by Madie Bondurant and Katie Feeney. But the Falcons responded with a 7-0 run, forcing Coach Cory Shultz to make some adjustments on the defensive end. SCR-I switched to a box and one scheme, with Khloe Hamlin assigned to Fayette’s top scorer in a man-to-man defense while the remaining four defenders played a zone. Hamlin’s efforts helped shutdown the Fayette offense for much of the final three quarters.

The Lady Tigers trailed 9-6 early in the second quarter before Kaylyn Anders took over. The junior forward connected on a jumper and then completed a three-point play. Julie Long gave the squad a boost off the bench, sinking a pair of three-pointers and Feeney had a pair of fast break scores as Scotland County went on an 18-3 run to blow the game open and build a 24-11 lead at the intermission.

The offense cooled off a bit in the third period, with three-pointers by Ashleigh Creek and Feeney the lone field goals of the quarter.

The defense was up to the task however, holding Fayette to just five points in the period and allowing SCR-I to extend the margin to 33-16.

Anders finished off a strong performance with a pair of field goals in the fourth period. Hamlin capped off her stellar defensive night with a three-pointer and Micah Cooley added a pair of field goals down the stretch to help SCR-I run away with the 47-23 win.

Scotland County improved to 12-9 on the year and 3-3 in the L&C. Anders and Feeney each finished with 11 points to pace the offense.