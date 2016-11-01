The Scotland County Ministerial Alliance Food Pantry appreciates the generosity of those who hunt and harvest deer in Scotland County during the archery and firearms’ season annually. Thanks to the donations of their hunt to the Missouri Department of Conservation “Share the Harvest” program, many families and individuals from the area receive several pounds of ground venison month after month. This year’s archery hunters have already donated several deer to the program and fresh ground meat is available and will be distributed at the Food Pantry at the November distribution.

For the 2016 deer hunting season, there will be a noticeable change in how a hunter may go about donating their deer to “Share the Harvest”. The Scotland County Ministerial Alliance will not be hosting a drop off point on the two weekends of Firearms’ season. Hunters are encouraged to continue donating their deer as in years past. Hunters are asked to take their deer to the Rutledge Meat Processing shop at Rutledge.

Rutledge Meat Processing is right on Main Street in Rutledge. The store is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Saturday hours are 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. The phone number is 660-883-5358.