A Fulton man was seriously injured Thursday afternoon when he was electrocuted while working on a deer stand in rural Scotland County.

According to the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office Case Simerl, 26, was installing tin on the roof of an elevated deer blind when the sheet of metal contacted an overhead power line, electrocuting Simerl and knocking him from the ladder.

The Scotland County Ambulance service was notified of the accident and responded to the scene at approximately 2:15 p.m. on Thursday, October 5th.

Simerl was transported to Scotland County Hospital in Memphis.

“Scotland County Hospital treated an electrocution victim that sustained moderate to severe injury,” according to Chief Medical Officer, Jeff Davis, DO. “We stabilized the victim and transferred the victim.”

Simerl was transported by ambulance to University Hospital in Columbia. As of October 10th, Simerl’s condition had been upgraded to good by University Hospital.

According to investigators, Simerl and his father were working on the deer stand when the accident occurred. The elder Simerl was uninjured in the accident and was able to contact EMS.

The accident, which occurred near Brock, was believed to have involved one of the main transfer lines moving power into Memphis. A momentary power outage was reported across the town and in other parts of the county.