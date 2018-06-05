For most basketball programs, a 13-11 record would be deemed a success. But after going a combined 84-6 in the previous three seasons, SCR-I fans had become accustomed to higher standards.

After graduating just one senior, the program looks poised to move the needle higher on the win side in 2018-19. Early results appear to support those expectations.

The Lady Tigers kicked off a busy summer break last week traveling to Monroe City on May 30 and 31 for shootout games. Day one was a bit difficult, as SCR-I fell to Monroe City and Chillicothe before notching their lone victory over Brashear. However SCR-I was without two starters in Katie Feeney and Micah Cooley who were returning from the band trip to Washington D.C.

At full strength on Thursday, SCR-I swept three games, winning over Mark Twain 26-16, while beating Hillsboro 30-19 and defeating Higbee 23-20.

Adding to the bright outlook was a dominant performance by the Lady Tigers junior varsity squad. A talented group of incoming freshmen, who went undefeated in two-years of junior high play, have continued their winning ways.

They have joined the core of the sophomore class and helped post a perfect 5-0 mark at Monroe City. The Lady Tigers defeated Monroe City twice on Wednesday before blowing out Highland 34-6 on Thursday, The other Day 2 wins came versus South Shelby (29-19) and Clopton (37-17).

The teams were back in action this week at the La Plata Shootout.

On Monday, the junior varsity moved to 6-0 on the summer with a 33-21 win over Monroe City.

The varsity squad lost to the Lady Panthers 43-31 before besting Brashear 44-17 and downing Green city 43-30 to improve to 6-3 heading into day two on Tuesday.

Cooley is working to take over the starting spot vacated by SCR-I’s lone graduate Ashleigh Creek. She will have competition from senior Nova Cline who is returning to the program after an injury forced her out midway through the 2017-18 season. Cline averaged a team-high 9.5 points in 11 games.

Sophomore Kylee Stott has also seen a spike in playing time thus far in the summer, offering Coach Cory Shultz added depth to go along with returning starters Feeney, a junior, and seniors Madie Bondurant, Kaylyn Anders and Khloe Hamlin, and key subs Julie Long and Kilee Bradley-Robinson.