Dee Lois (Byrn) McCune, 90 of Kirksville, Missouri passed away on Thursday, May 4, 2017 at the Northeast Regional Medical Center in Kirksville, Missouri.

The daughter of Dennis Alfred and Nancy Myria (Smock) Byrn, Dee Lois was born in Wilmathsville, Missouri. She was a graduate of the Downing High School in Downing, Missouri. On November 21, 1945 in Queen City, Missouri, she was united in marriage to Paul Turner McCune and to this union four children were born, twins, Paul D. and Jeanine, Paulette and Lynette.

Survivors include her husband, Paul T. McCune of Kirksville, Missouri; daughters, Jeanine Dyhouse and husband, Jim of Kirksville, Missouri, Paulette Gifford and husband, Stanley of Kirksville, Missouri and Lynette McCuskey and husband, Gary of Kirksville, Missouri; seven grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; nieces; nephews and other family members.

Dee Lois is preceded in death by her parents; one son, Paul D. McCune in infancy; one great-grandson in infancy; one brother and four sisters.

Dee Lois was baptized into the Christian faith at the age of eighteen.

She was a homemaker and then a Certified Nurse’s Aide and had worked in various area nursing homes with the last nursing home being Kirksville Manor Care in Kirksville, Missouri.

A celebration of life service was held on Wednesday, May 10, 2017 at the Norman Funeral Home in Lancaster, Missouri with Mike Askew, Pastor of the Kirksville Nazarene Church in Kirksville, Missouri officiating. Music was provided by pianist, Chris Baker and music leader, Jamie Askew.

Memorials have been established for the Downing Christian Church or to the Kirksville Nazarene Church in Kirksville, Missouri.

Burial was in the Downing City Cemetery in Downing, Missouri with Larry Smith, Pastor of the Downing Christian Church officiating.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family by logging on to normanfh.com.

Arrangements were under the direction of the Norman Funeral Home of Lancaster, Missouri.