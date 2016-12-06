December is here, along with all of the festivity, decorations, family gatherings, shopping, office parties, church programs, caroling, cookie exchanges, craft shows, I could go on and on. Sometimes it seems we get our schedules so full, we do not leave time for ourselves, meditating, celebrating the birth of Christ and a simpler time.

I love to decorate, but sometimes finding myself getting stressed trying to get it all done. This year, in the back of my mind, I keep saying less is more. Between shopping trips, Christmas plays, a girls’ night out or two, church programs, preparation for the holidays, before you know it the holidays are over.

I am not of the mind set to decorate for Christmas before Thanksgiving, as I do a lot of fall decoration, so I always strive to get the decorations up around the first of the month. Hasn’t our weather been awesome.

I am so enjoying our extended fall. Although it’s chilly this week, we still have fairly mild weather. I have a great many birds on the trail, but not feeding anything at the house, sparrows are my only visitor, with an occasional House Finch, Gold Finch, and Woodpecker. I have a few Blue Jays, and Red-bellied Woodpeckers enjoying my corn feeder.

I have an abundance of beautiful pine cones. Anyone need a gift idea for a bird watching friend, coat one in peanut butter or a cheap butter spread and dip or roll in mixed bird feed. Birds love this.

Another fun recipe for a good bird mix is as follows: 1 cup lard, 1 cup crunchy peanut butter, 2 cups cornmeal, 2 cups old fashioned oats, 1/2 c. Flour, 1/2 c. Sugar, 1/2 c. Raisins, 1/2 c. Ground corn, 1/2 c. Peanuts. Warm lard and peanut butter in microwave and mix with all other ingredients. This can be frozen as suet or fed on a platform feeder.

Enjoy making and giving homemade gifts this year. Until next time, good bird watching.