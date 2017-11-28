For decades, a small number of Scotland County residents in the northern most part of the state have been battling with the United States Postal Service regarding their state of residency.

Despite the fact their property was legally located south of the state line, the USPS insisted on maintaining Iowa mailing addresses for the Missouri residents.

“The notion that Missouri residents have faced numerous hassles for decades because they have an Iowa mailing address is one of the dumbest things I’ve come across,” said U.S. Senator Claire McCaskill. “This needs to get fixed and I plan on doing everything I can to help.”

It appears the Senator’s recent efforts have done the trick that decades of inquiries and complaints by the property owners, county officials, and even local postal workers, could not get accomplished.

Memphis Post Master Monica March reported that on November 25th, the addresses in question were changed by the USPS to the new 911 addresses, including the switch from Iowa to Missouri.

“It has been a dream come true,” said March. “This has been a nightmare for the entire nine years I have been here, and I know it dates much further back than that.”

March added that north Missouri post masters for years have sought to have federal officials intervene on their behalf to make the changes, after effected residences for decades have battled problems with state licenses, taxes, voter registration and much more related to the question of their state residency as related to their mailing address versus their physical address.

McCaskill’s office indicated that after recently discovering that some Missouri residents along the Missouri-Iowa border have been assigned Iowa mailing addresses for decades, the Senator demanded answers from the Postal Service in an effort to fix the problem.

In a November 22nd letter to US Postmaster General Megan J. Brennan, McCaskill urged the USPS to take immediate action to rectify the problem of Missouri residents with Iowa mailing addresses.

According to research conducted by McCaskill’s office, some residents of Atchison, Clark, Mercer, Putnam, Schuyler, and Scotland counties have been impacted, though the exact number of affected residents is unknown. Clark County Commissioners and residents have already alerted the United States Postal Service of the issue and requested a change in the delivery routes, which is believed to be the reason for the bizarre situation.

The Senator’s office noted the issue has created inconvenience and confusion for affected Missouri residents.

“This address issue causes residents, businesses, and local governments of these six counties a wide variety of unnecessary burdens,” McCaskill wrote to Postmaster General Megan J. Brennan. “Residents state that it can take several months to obtain death certificates, and local police officers believe that their Missouri drivers licenses are fraudulent because they have Iowa addresses. A Clark County clerk expressed concern that the incorrect addresses have negatively impacted the integrity of Missouri’s voting system because Iowa addresses are not compatible with the State-wide voter information system.”

McCaskill raised the issue when she met with Ms. Brennan on November 14, and the Postmaster General agreed to work with her to resolve the issue.

According to Buddy Kattelmaun, Clark County’s Presiding Commissioner, this problem has existed for at least 30 years and McCaskill’s letter indicated his claim, that no one has provided these communities with. a definitive answer to explain why Missouri residents in these counties have Iowa addresses.

“Simply put, Missouri residents deserve Missouri addresses,” McCaskill stated in her letter. “I urge you to resolve this issue as soon as possible, and request responses to the following questions by December 13, 2017.”

The senator seeks to learn from the USPS, a history of the issue, including the years in which the Iowa addresses were assigned to Missouri residents; A dedicated contact person who will be responsible for working with these communities to resolve this issue; and an estimated date by which these changes can be finalized.

For Scotland County, the change came in just days, as mail originating from the Memphis, Downing and Arbela post offices was being delivered to new Missouri addresses for several residents near the state line, who previously had been assigned Iowa mailing addresses despite being Show-Me State residents.