Debra Sue “Debbie” Parsons, 63, of Baring, Missouri, passed away Wednesday morning, September 28, 2016, at the University Hospital in Iowa City, Iowa.

She was born on September 14, 1953, in Kirksville, Missouri, the daughter of Gerald and Dorothy Rouner Snelling.

She attended the Baring Elementary School and graduated from the Knox County High School in the Class of 1972.

Over the years Debbie worked at the Shoe Factory, Grim Smith Hospital, Burroughs and Heartland Resources until her health failed.

On June 14, 1974, in Baring, Missouri, Debbie married Alan Wayne Parsons and to this union two children were born.

They lived a time in Kirksville and Brashear before moving to Baring, Missouri, in 1985, to make their home.

She enjoyed reading author Danelle Steele novels, collecting cats, the St. Louis Cardinals, but most of all she loved her family.

Debbie is survived by her daughters, Shelly Davis of Edina, Missouri and Angie Parsons of Baring, Missouri; brothers and sisters, Gary and Carolyn Snelling of Baring, Missouri, Joyce and Carl Garr of Greentop, Missouri, Janet and Steve Magruder of Jackson, Missouri, James “Jim” Snelling of Baring, Missouri, Jean Marie Snelling of Memphis, Missouri, Gerald and Lisa Snelling of Kirksville, Missouri, Julie and Tim Frazier of Troy, Missouri, Terry and Christy Snelling of Kirksville, Missouri, Jeff and Stephanie Snelling of Baring, Missouri, Terese and John Tarpein of Baring, Missouri, and Tracy Snelling of Baring, Missouri; two grandchildren Joey and Maddie Davis; along with numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of friends.

Debbie was preceded in death by her parents, Gerald, Dorothy and Jenny Snelling; husband, Alan Parsons on October 30 2009; brothers, Stanley Snelling in December of 1987 and James Virgil Summers in infancy.

Funeral Services were Monday, October 3, 2016, at the Doss Funeral Home in Edina, Missouri.

Burial was in the St. Aloysius Cemetery in Baring, Missouri.

Pastor Doug Wilson officiated and casket bearers were Terry Snelling, Gerald Snelling, Cody Snelling, Andy Magruder, Jeff Snelling, and Tom Parsons. Honorary Bearers were Jim Snelling, John Tarpein, Steve Magruder, Curtis Sidwell, and Gary Snelling.

An expression of sympathy in memory of Debbie Parsons may be left to her Grandchildren’s Education Fund or the Nutrition Site. A memorial may be left at or mailed to the Doss Funeral Home 208 N. 4th Street, Edina, Missouri 63537.