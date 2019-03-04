Deborah Ann Phillips Leffel, 68, died February 26, 2019 at her home in Cantril, IA.

She was born July 21, 1950, to Edward and Dorothy (Siefken) Phillips in Burlington, IA. She graduated from Burlington High School in 1968.

Deborah married Dennis L. Knotts July 26, 1968. They later divorced in 1983.

On May 11, 1985 she married Lawrence (Larry) Leffel. He passed away April 17, 1994.

Deborah played the piano for many years at the Pentecostal Church in Cantril. She also attended the Pentecostal Church in Memphis.

She liked to sew, garden, and bake. She also enjoyed attending yard sales and auctions. Most of all she loved her kids!

Preceding her in death were her husband; one daughter, Heather M. Leffel; one grandson, David Lee Cheney II; and one granddaughter, Rana Zochel Knotts.

Survivors are: her children, Kenneth L. Knotts, Krystal L. Poe and Dennis E. Knotts, of Cantril, Deborah J. Nicoli of Pulaski, Gabrielle C. Knotts of Burlington, Joshua D. Leffel of Eufalia, OK, Elissa K. Leffel of Cantril; stepson, Jack (Jay) Leffel of Oakville, IA; stepdaughter, Christina Williams of Fairfield; 21 grandchildren; eight step-grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.

Funeral services were held March 2nd at 1:00 p.m. in the Gerth Funeral Chapel in Memphis with Brother Leon Buford officiating. Rick and Ruth Addison performed three songs. Her children served as her pallbearers. Burial was in the Purdom Cemetery in Keosauqua, IA.

Memorials are suggested to the family and may be left at or mailed to the Gerth Funeral Service, 115 S. Main St., Memphis, MO 63555.

Condolences may be sent to family of Deborah Leffel by signing the online guest book at www.gerthfuneralservice.com.

