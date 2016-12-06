Isn’t Fall a most beautiful time of the year? It’s my favorite. The color scheme from God’s creative pallet is so awesome that even the finest photographers may catch only a momentary glimpse. Eventually, naked trees stand as if death to the beauty made the final call.

Yet, we know that such isn’t true.

The bare trees remain poised in Winter pregnancy ready to give birth in the Spring. Of course, we celebrate!

Flower bulbs are similar. In order to become their utmost fulfillment, they must first be buried in their little flower cemeteries. These must pass away (give way) to the temporary processes of death in order to experience the stature of a newly resurrected life.

When death has been used as a step-ladder into a higher calling, these little guy bulbs and gal bulbs will burst through the ground in some sort of divine resurrection power to take our breath away with renewed and vibrant beauty. Death isn’t a final statement; but rather, is involved in the life-giving process. What Satan intended as hurtful, God redesigns as blessings.

Death of plants and bulbs and dying leaves are perpetual testimonies of death. Their message: DEATH ENDS. Death comes to an end because life eradicates death’s grip.

By faith, we believe this to be true for humanity because Jesus paved the way. Killed and put away, he created a scandal of sorts that his own death was, in reality, quite weak when it had been assumed by all that it had the final say.

Not. So. Jesus returned. Death was shunned. Life is possessed. We carry such a dependable hope!

Death’s testimony is that it carries a powerful bark; but it has no eternal bite. Thank you God!

DEATH’S TESTIMONY