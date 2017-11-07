In order to comply with FSA program eligibility requirements, all producers are encouraged to visit the Scotland County FSA office to file an accurate crop certification report by the applicable deadline.

The following acreage reporting dates are applicable for Scotland County:

November 15, 2017 -Perennial Forage; hay/pasture/alfalfa

December 15, 2017 – Wheat and other fall seeded small grains

July 15, 2018 – CRP and all other crops

Late file fees apply per farm number apart from the following exceptions that can apply to the above acreage reporting dates:

If the crop has not been planted by the above acreage reporting date, then the acreage must be reported no later than 15 calendar days after planting is completed.

If a producer acquires additional acreage after the above acreage reporting date, then the acreage must be reported no later than 30 calendars days after purchase or acquiring the lease. Appropriate documentation must be provided to the county office.

If a perennial forage crop is reported with the intended use of “cover only,” “green manure,” “left standing,” or “seed,” then the acreage must be reported by July 15th.

Noninsured Crop Disaster Assistance Program (NAP) policy holders should note that the acreage reporting date for NAP covered crops is the earlier of the dates listed above or 15 calendar days before grazing or harvesting of the crop begins.

For questions regarding crop certification and crop loss reports, please contact the Scotland County FSA office at 660-465-8517.