I enjoyed your editorial last week. Some of us are going to miss your wisdom and common sense. Of course I’m not talking about the Trump haters and those who might lean toward the new “Dazi Party” (Democratic Socialsit), that’s their words not mine. P.S. I cannot use the words Socialist and Democratic together. That would be an oxymoron. I’ve been told by editors in the past, that if “I sign it, they’ll print it”. So, thanks neighbor.. Good luck in your future endeavors. So okay haters, here I am..

Norman O. Goucher

Memphis, MO