It’s almost time to “fall back” and return our clocks to standard time, rejoining 60% of countries around the world who use this time all year. Daylight Saving Time in the U.S. officially comes to an end, Sunday, November 6, 2016 at 2:00 a.m.

Each year, this “changing of the clocks” brings about discussion about why daylight saving time started and why it still continues. Typical responses to these questions include “to help farmers” and “because of the World Wars”.

Daylight saving time did begin in the U.S. during World War I and although some states and communities observed daylight saving time between the wars, it was not observed nationally again until World War II. But World War II is long over and some wonder why we still observe daylight saving time?

The idea of daylight saving is first credited to Benjamin Franklin and found in his essay “An Economical Project” written in 1784. In 1907, William Willett, a London builder, published a pamphlet titled “Waste of Daylight”. In it Willett states, “Everyone appreciates the long, light evenings. Everyone laments their shortage as Autumn approaches; and everyone has given utterance to regret that the clear, bright light of an early morning during Spring and Summer months is so seldom seen or used.”

About a year after Willett began advocating for daylight saving time, Britain set the ball in motion by introducing a bill in the House of Commons to make it compulsory to adjust the clocks. An act was passed on May 17, 1916 to add 80 minutes, in four separate movements. However, this act created great confusion and opposition with many adjustments being made to address unique problems created by changing the clocks.

There are pros and cons to both sides of the argument, and in the U.S., Congress has changed the rules a few times since passing The Uniform Time Act of 1966, which provided the basic framework for alternating between daylight saving time and standard time in the U.S. In 1973, daylight saving time was observed all year; in 1986, the system of beginning DST at 2 a.m. on the first Sunday in April and ending it at 2 a.m. on the last Sunday in October started; and in 2007 the rules changed again with DST beginning the second Sunday of March and ending the first Sunday in November.

Who knows what the future for Daylight Saving Time will be… only TIME will tell! For now, the shifting of time and the illusion of shorter days, will take place Sunday, November 6th.