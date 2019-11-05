David W. Cleeton, 66, of Mazon, Illinois passed away on October 31, 2019 at Morris Hospital in Morris, Illinois surrounded by his family.

David was born on June 3, 1953 in Morris, Illinois to Theodore Earl and Beulah Ivalee (Crump) Cleeton. He married Sandra Joan Sipes on May 16, 1981 in Dwight, Illinois. She survives in Mazon, Illinois.

Also surviving are children, Jennifer (Jerry) Miller of Thompsonville Illinois, Tiffany (Chad) Larsen of Morris Illinois; sister, Judy (Curt) Rice of Kankakee, Illinois; brothers, Terry (Carolyn) Cleeton of Morris, Illinois Roger (Janice) Cleeton of Grand Blanc, Michigan; grandchildren, Brandon (Nicole) Kindelspire, Brody Miller, Brockton Miller, Drew Larsen, Emily Larsen; great-grandchildren, Liam and Adalyn Kindelspire.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

David had a very strong work ethic and was deeply committed to his career at Ashland chemical for over 30 years and retired from Coca Cola after 10 years. In his retirement he enjoyed remodeling houses, working outdoors and helping those in need. He will be deeply missed by his wife Joanie, of nearly 40 years, his two daughters and grandchildren.

A visitation was held Monday, November 4, 2019 at Hager Memorial Home in Dwight, Illinois. Funeral services were held at Norman Funeral Home in Lancaster, Missouri Wednesday, November 6, 2019. Burial followed the services at Arni Memorial Cemetery in Lancaster, Missouri.

Memorials may be made to the charity of the donor’s choice and online condolences may be left for the family at normanfh.com.