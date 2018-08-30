SEDALIA, Mo. – “Making the best better” for generations of Missouri 4-H’ers, David & RaElla Wiggins of Memphis was inducted into the Missouri 4-H Hall of Fame on Aug. 18 at State Fair Community College in Sedalia.

They were among 50 inductees from 38 counties establishing a legacy totaling 1,318 years of service to 4-H. More than 250 family members and friends attended the 12th annual event.

David and RaElla Wiggins have been volunteers to the Jolly Jacks & Jills 4-H club for many years. Both David and RaElla are project leaders for several projects and host an annual fishing day and hot dog roast on their farm. David and RaElla provide assistance, tools and materials during the county fair to ensure its success. They also work hard to support their community through local adopt a highway programs and supporting fundraising efforts for the 4-H county shooting sports program.

The Missouri 4-H Foundation recognizes individuals who have created a legacy of service to 4-H by honoring them with membership in the Missouri 4-H Hall of Fame, “These leaders have made exceptional contributions to the lives of Missouri 4-H members and we are proud to honor their service” said Chris Willow, Advancement Coordinator.

The annual event is sponsored by FCS Financial and the Missouri State Fair in partnership with the Missouri 4-H Foundation.

“Our University of Missouri Extension 4-H youth faculty and staff work in partnership with our volunteers to see they have the support needed to empower youth to succeed as future leaders,” said Dr. Alison Copeland, interim director of the MU Extension 4-H Center for Youth Development. “Dedicated faculty and staff, committed volunteers, and spirited 4-H’ers will continue to learn and grow together to help our youth and communities thrive.”

About Missouri 4-H

4-H, the nation’s largest youth development organization, grows confident young people who are empowered for life today and prepared for careers tomorrow. 4-H programs empower nearly 6 million young people across the U.S. through experiences that develop critical life skills.

University of Missouri Extension 4-H connects the technical knowledge of Mizzou youth across Missouri learning about the sciences, leadership, citizenship and skills for life. For more than 65 years, the Missouri 4-H Foundation has been managing funds for the MU Extension 4-H Youth Development Program, providing higher education scholarships and recognizing 4-H volunteers.