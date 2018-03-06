Darrell Phillip Koonts, 73, of rural Keosauqua, Iowa passed away on March 1, 2018 at University of Iowa Hospital and Clinics. He was born on November 10, 1944 in Mesa, Arizona to Retson and Ruth Ann Shappel Koonts. He graduated from Van Buren High School in 1962. Darrell married Sharon Arnold on June 20, 1965 at the Lebanon United Methodist Church. Together they raised three children.

Darrell spent his career as a tool and die maker. He coached elementary basketball in Douds and was a little league coach for several years. Darrell’s hobbies included toy trains and working on puzzles. He was a member of the Lebanon United Methodist Church. Darrell was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother and uncle. He will be greatly missed by his friends and family.

He is survived by his wife, Sharon; two sons, Gary Koonts of Douds, Iowa, Steven (Wendy) Koonts of Douds, Iowa; a daughter, Debra (Kenneth) Knotts of Cantril, Iowa; seven grandchildren, Nathan, Shane, Bella, Sesalie, Maria, David, Kenneth Jr.; six great-grandchildren, Clinton, Penelope, Aaron, Haylie, Nathan, Christopher; a brother, Dale (Cheryle) Koonts of Walford, Iowa; a brother-in-law, Jim (Midge) Arnold; two nephews, Rob (Heather) Arnold, and Mike (Dawn) Arnold.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Funeral services were held Tuesday, March 6, 2018 at the Lebanon United Methodist Church. Burial followed the service in Lebanon Cemetery. Visitation was on Monday, March 5, 2018 at Pedrick Funeral Home in Keosauqua with family present to greet friends. A memorial has been established to Lebanon Cemetery.

Online condolences may be directed to www.pedrickfuneralhome.com.