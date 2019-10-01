Darl and Linda Davis of Unionville, Missouri will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary with a reception hosted by their children. The reception will be held on Sunday, October 13, 2019 at Pine Trail Barn, 15677 Pine Trail, Livonia, Missouri from 3:00-5:00 PM. Friends and family are welcome. If unable to attend, congratulatory wishes can be mailed to 18343 387th Rd, Unionville, MO 63565.

Darl and Linda grew up in rural Martinstown and Worthington and first met as young children at the Martinstown School. Inseparable since their teen years, they graduated from Unionville High School in 1968 (Darl) and 1969 (Linda).

Darl and Linda (Whitworth) were married at the Parkview Church of Christ in Unionville on October 11, 1969 with Jerry Reece officiating. Best Man was Carl Davis and Maid of Honor was Susan Jones, both siblings of the couple.

They earned teaching degrees at Northeast Missouri State Teachers College and began their teaching careers at Scotland County R-1 Schools. Both Darl and Linda retired from Putnam County R-1 Schools after many years of service, Linda as an elementary teacher and Darl as superintendent.

They are the parents of two children: Melanie Davis of Kirksville and Jeffrey (Trinity) Davis of Memphis. Adding to their joyous years of marriage are five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.