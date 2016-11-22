The very subject of being “BORN AGAIN” seems to carry immediate dismissal by oh so very many. That phrase has been trashed; disregarded by the vocal masses…or at least the indifferent ones. The most…the most fascinating experience of all reality has been given a rude shrug as man moves forward by his own self-serving brain and brawn.

Yet, there is incredible impact awaiting for all who dare to be born again; not of flesh and blood but of water and the Spirit. New life! New life…now! Who would dare dismiss such an indescribable possibility?

God calls each of us to an unlived part of ourselves. Just imagine! Unexplored possibilities of…ourselves! We are to enter the literal wow and awe of being the new us coupled with the new day-by-day energy of Him!

So you. So me. We have so much unlived parts to our walk. Dare we wonder about them? Search for them? Or, shall we continue to move along missing out on the yet-to-be-known factors which would cause our hearts to explode in both wonder and joy?

It seems exciting to me that we each possess a great zone of unlived parts which might hold the secret of the real, true, authentic elaboration of who we are intended to be. Dare…to be on the watch-out for the new you…new us…day after day!