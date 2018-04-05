Haley Darcy got the 2018 track season off to a solid start claiming first place in the javelin event at the Knox County Relays on March 28th.

The Lady Tigers finished fifth overall as a team with 63 points total. Highland claimed the girls’ title with 136.5 points, followed by South Shelby (120.5), Green City (112.5), and Knox County (80). Rounding out the field were Marion County (59.5), Fayette (51), Bevier (31) and Canton (5).

SCR-I received first place points in the 4×800 relay. The team consisted of Khloe Hamlin, Katelyn Talbert, Katie Feeney and Hailey Kraus.

Talbert finished fourth in the 800-meter run and Kraus was fifth.

Kraus and Hamlin teamed up with Brooke Samuelson and Abby Blessing to finish fifth in the 4×400 meter relay.

Darcy finished fourth in the discus and Feeney was fourth in the long jump.

Hamlin finished third in the triple jump, while Blessing was third in the high jump with Feeney finishing in seventh.

Samuelson finished seventh in the 400-meter dash with Blessing in eighth.

Sydney Buckallew earned sixth place in the javelin.