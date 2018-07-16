Danny Lee Welte, 73 of Lancaster, Missouri passed away on Thursday, July 5, 2018 in Macon County, Missouri.

The son of Loyd U. and Oleta Marie (Hughes) Welte, he was born on November 19, 1944 in Quincy, Illinois. Danny was a graduate of the Kirksville High School in Kirksville, Missouri and completed technical schooling for Engineering. He worked for KTVO TV Station in Kirksville, Missouri for thirty-five years and retired as Assistant Chief Engineer.

Danny was united in marriage to Donna May Pruner on October 7, 1966 at the Lancaster Baptist Church in Lancaster, Missouri and to this union, three sons were born, John, Danny C. and James.

Danny is survived by his wife, Donna Welte of Lancaster, Missouri; sons, John Welte and wife, Angela of Springfield, Missouri, Danny C. Welte of Kirksville, Missouri and James Welte and wife, Shela of Springfield, Missouri; 20 grandchildren; 1 great-granddaughter; his father, Loyd Welte of Kirksville, Missouri; 2 brothers, Mitch Welte and wife, Dixie of Kirksville, Missouri and Mark Welte of Kirksville, Missouri; four sisters-in-law, Cynthia Eddy of Quincy, Illinois, Sheryl Fabyanic of Lancaster, Missouri, Connie Roberts and husband, Mikel of Lancaster, Missouri and Brenda Barner and husband, Mike of Moberly, Missouri; many nieces and nephews; other family members and numerous good friends.

Danny is preceded in death by his mother, Oleta Marie Welte; one grandson, D. C. Welte, Jr; one daughter-in-law, Leanne Welte; one great grandson; three brothers, Patrick, Terry and an infant, Michael Welte; one sister, Margaret Welte; one sister-in-law, Tinea Welte; parents in law, John and Zelpha Pruner and one brother-in-law, Val Fabyanic.

Danny was a member of the Lancaster Baptist Church in Lancaster, Missouri, where he served as a Deacon, Sunday School teacher and audio-visual technician. At the time of his death, he was the Pastor for the Elmer Baptist Church in Elmer, Missouri. Danny was also a member of the Schuyler County Ministerial Alliance, Hunter Safety Education instructor, Concealed Carry Instructor and Range Officer for USPSA. He was also a member of the Gideons for 21 years.

Danny served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War stationed in Korea serving as a radio man. Danny received an honorable discharge from the United States Army in June 22, 1966.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, July 14, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. at the Lancaster Baptist Church in Lancaster, Missouri with Pastor Robert Harrison officiating. Music will be provided by pianist, Margie Tippett and soloist, Cole Tippett. Special musical selections will be “What A Day That Will Be” and “Daddy’s Hands”. Pallbearers will be John Welte, James Welte, Tim Welte, Charlie Ferdig, Logan Welte and Maverick Welte. Visitation will be held on Saturday, July 14, 2018 between the hours of 9:00 a.m. and 10:00 a.m. at the Lancaster Baptist Church in Lancaster, Missouri. Memorials have been established for East Center Cemetery. Burial will be in the East Center Cemetery in Kirksville, Missouri with military rites conducted by the Schuyler County American Legion Post 0784. Online condolences may be expressed to the family by logging on to normanfh.com.

