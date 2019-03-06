Dancing Rabbit Ecovillage near Rutledge is featured in a new book that will be coming off the presses later this month. University Press of Kentucky will release Living Sustainably – What Intentional Communities Can Teach Us About Democracy, Simplicity and Nonviolence” on March 29th. The book was written by A, Whitney Sanford.

The 302 page publication was compiled by Sanford, a professor of religion at the University of Florida. She has also written Singing Krishnna: Sound Becomes Sight in Paramanand’s Poetry; and Growing Stories from India: Religion and the Fate of Agriculture.

“In light of concerns about food and human health, fraying social ties, economic uncertainty, and rampant consumerism, some people are foregoing a hurried, distracted existence and embracing a mindful way of living. Intentional residential communities across the United States are seeking the freedom to craft their own societies and live out Mohandas K. Gandhi’s vision of democracy based on the values of nonviolence, self-sufficiency, equality, and voluntary simplicity,” the book’s initial release states.

“Over the course of four years, A. Whitney Sanford visited ecovillages, cohousing communities, and Catholic worker houses and farms where individuals are striving to ‘be the change they wish to see in the world’: In this book, she reveals the solutions that these communities have devised for sustainable living while highlighting the specific choices and adaptations they have made to accommodate local context and geography. She examines their methods of reviving and adapting traditional agrarian skills, testing alternate building materials for their homes, and developing local governments that balance group needs and individual autonomy.

“Living Sustainably is a teachable testament to the idea that new cultures based on justice and sustainability can be cultivated in many ways and in countless homes and communities. Sanford’s engaging and insightful work demonstrates that citizens can make a conscious effort to subsist in a more balanced, harmonious world.”

In addition to Dancing Rabbit, Sanford also features the Baltimore Free Farm, Belfast Cohousing and Ecovillage, Cherith Brook Catholic Worker, Cobb Hill Cohousing, Findhorn Foundation, Los Angeles Eco-village, Possibility Alliance, Sirius Community and Twin Oaks Community.

“Between 2011 and 2015, I visited more than twenty intentional communities across the US, including ecovillages, coho using communities, and Catholic worker houses and farms, to see how these communities have created alternate ways of eating, governing, and living,” said Sanford. “Like many in the contemporary US, I worry about our fraying community bonds and the social and environmental consequences of rampant consumerism, and I hoped to find communities who were designing and testing forms of sustainable living that were joyful, harmonious, and equitable.”

The travels took her as far as Scotland, and all across the United States from Vermont Maine and Massachusetts to California, with several stops in the Midwest, including three in Missouri (Possibility Alliance in La Plata, Cherith Brook Catholic Worker in Kansas City, and Dancing Rabbit.

For more information on the book contact Mack McCormick, publicity and rights manager at University Press of Kentucky or visit kentuckypress.com for order information.