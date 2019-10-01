Dan Michael Antal, 60 of Queen City, Missouri passed away at his home in Queen City, Missouri on September 28, 2019.

The son of Joseph E. and Frances Elaine (McColley) Antal, he was born on June 23, 1959 in Gary, Indiana. He was a graduate of the Golden City R-I High School in Golden City, Missouri. He was united in marriage to Tammy Mc Haffie in Lamar, Missouri and to this union two daughters were born, Antal and Stephanie.

Dan is survived by his daughter, Antal-Jenn Brogan and husband, Jeremiah of Queen City, Missouri; seven grandchildren plus one on the way; three brothers, Randy Antal and wife, Mary of Lancaster, Missouri, Tim Antal of Moberly, Missouri and Mark Antal and wife, Cindy of Lancaster, Missouri; numerous nieces and nephews and other family members.

Dan is preceded in death by his parents, Joe on December 7, 2011 and Elaine on November 16, 2013; one daughter, Stephanie Ann Winter on November 19, 2015; one brother, Joseph E. Antal and his wife, Rosie and one sister, Elizabeth Elaine Antal.

Following graduation from high school, Dan attended Indian Hills and graduated with a two-year Technical degree. Following his graduation from Indian Hills, he was employed with Truman State University in Kirksville, Missouri as a HVAC Technician in the Physical Plant and was employed there for 20 years.

A memorial service was held on October 1, 2019 at the Christ Family Church in Kirksville, Missouri with Pastor Glenn Berry officiating. Memorials may be mailed to the Christ Family Church, 531 North Baltimore, Kirksville, Missouri 63501. Burial will be in the Downing City Cemetery in Downing, Missouri at a later date as the body has been cremated. Online condolences may be expressed to the family by logging on to normanfh.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Norman Funeral Home of Lancaster, Missouri.