Dale Richard McLeland, 75, of Arbela, Missouri, died Friday, March 1, at the Scotland County Care Center in Memphis, Missouri. Dale was born September 8, 1943 in Scotland County, Missouri, to Craig and Marguerite Jones McLeland. When he was three years old, his family moved to Cantril, Iowa, where he received his elementary education.

After the family returned to Scotland County in 1957, Dale attended Memphis High School, graduating with the Class of 1961. He was a member of the FFA during his high school years.

After high school, Dale attended the Spartan School of Aeronautics in Tulsa, Oklahoma. He spent most of his working years as a mechanic and welder. He was employed at Mid-States in Milton, Iowa for over twenty-five years.

In his younger days, Dale enjoyed hunting, fishing, muzzle loading, and camping at black powder events. He was a former member of the Indian Creek Muzzleloaders and a life member of NRA. He enjoyed gardening, collecting knives, cookbooks, cast iron cookware, and John Deere memorabilia. He was a member of the Fox Valley Two-Cylinder Club. He was currently a member of the Arbela Town Council and had served several terms on the board.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother-in-law, Marion Aylward.

He is survived by his sister, Joanne Aylward, of Arbela; nephew, Michael Aylward of Arbela; niece, Ellen Aylward, of Memphis; and numerous cousins.

Cremation was accorded per his wishes. A private inurnment will be at a later date at the Maple Grove Cemetery in Cantril. Memorials are suggested to the Scotland County Cancer Fund, Maple Grove Cemetery or the donor’s choice and can be left at or mailed to the Gerth Funeral Service, 115 S. Main St., Memphis, MO 63555.

Condolences may be sent to the family of Richard McLeland by signing the online guestbook at gerthfuneralservice.com.

Arrangements were under the direction of the Gerth Funeral Service.