Illinois based AgVenture-Wehmeyer Seed Company continues to grow. The independently owned and operated regional seed company has welcomed Aaron Dale of Memphis, to serve as an AgVenture Yield Specialist & District Sales Manager for northeast Missouri.

“We are very proud to have Aaron join our sales team,” said AgVenture-Wehmeyer Seed Vice President Matt Wehmeyer. “Aaron will expand our sales footprint in Northeast Missouri working directly with farmers and further building our dealer network. His agricultural background, strong expertise and passion to help farmers succeed is second-to-none.”

Farming and seed has always been a part of Aaron. Aaron says he spent his younger years scouting and walking fields with his grandfather, who was a seed dealer in the Memphis area.

“While working on the farm, I learned many valuable lessons from him that I’ve carried with me in my agricultural career,” said Aaron. For the past five years, Aaron has worked in the Ag retail industry in Northeast Missouri. Aaron added, “I enjoy working closely with growers and helping them raise a better crop. Seed is a crucial piece of their success and I’m excited to bring AgVenture to more growers in Northeast Missouri.”

AgVenture continues to grow in Missouri. “Sales continue to increase and farmer demand is strong. Our growth is tied to our ability to provide farmers with high yielding and locally adapted genetics, superior seed quality, and year-round customer support,” said Wehmeyer. “It’s great to see more customers achieving higher yields and improved profitability, especially with lower commodity prices. That’s what our Maximum Profit System is all about.”

Aaron was born and raised in Memphis, Missouri. After graduating from high school, he went on to attend Iowa Wesleyan College. Aaron is married and has four children. Aaron added, “I sincerely look forward to helping farmers improve yields and be more successful.”

AgVenture, Inc. is the nation’s largest network of independently owned regional seed companies. Based in Johnston, Iowa, AgVenture provides a growing network of independently owned and managed seed business owners with seed products meeting exacting standards for quality, together with leading-edge genetics and technology. Since 1983, this unique marketing approach has allowed each individual company to match the hybrids it sells to the specific needs of the geographical area it serves. Combined with professional seed representation at a local level, AgVenture strives to help every farmer realize more profit from every field.