Dale Edward Ruth, 80, of West Burlington, IA died Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at the Great River Hospice House in West Burlington.

Born September 22, 1939 in Downing, Missouri he was the son of Raymond and Celia Farnsworth Ruth. He married Barbara Jones May 21, 1961.

Dale attended high school in Memphis, Missouri and graduated from Northwestern in Good Hope, Illinois. He was a farmer most of his life and later worked for Montgomery Ward, Farm King and more recently for the Rec-Plex.

Working was his hobby, in addition to being a collector.

Survivors include his wife Barbara Ruth of West Burlington, IA; five sons, Bryon (Amy) Ruth of Chandler, AZ, Stan Ruth of West Burlington, IA Greg (Ruth) Ruth of Iowa City, IA, Kevin Ruth of Burlington, IA and Chris Ruth of Washington, IA; five grandchildren; one sister Arlene Borden of Burlington, IA; sisters-in-law, Elnora Reynolds of Burlington, IA, Martha (Don) Hancock of Burlington, IA, Carol (Daryl) McCulley of Mt. Pleasant, IA, and Irene Jones of Burlington, IA; and numerous nieces, nephews, co-workers and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents and grandparents.

There will be no formal funeral service for Mr. Ruth. According to his wishes cremation has been accorded and entrusted to the care of Lunning Chapel.

A memorial has been established for the American Cancer Society.

