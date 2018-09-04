HANNIBAL – Weather permitting, September 11 MoDOT crews will replace a culvert pipe on Route U in Scotland County. The road will be closed between CR 165 and CR 158 from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Please use alternate routes and always obey all work zone signs and personnel. Also, please put down your cell phone to help eliminate distractions.

This work is weather dependent and could be rescheduled or delayed. For more information, call MoDOT at 888-ASK-MODOT (275-6636) or visit www.modot.org to receive the latest statewide news and text alerts, signup for e-updates.