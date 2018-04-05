On March 28th Ashleigh Creek signed a letter of intent to play softball at North Central Missouri College in Trenton. Creek was joined by her parents, Allen and Teresa Creek, siblings Megan and Kale and aunt Tammie. Also pictured are SCR-I coach Cory Shultz and is NCMC head coach Steve Richman. The Lady Pirates currently have a 19-6 record heading into April play.