On March 28th Ashleigh Creek signed a letter of intent to play softball at North Central Missouri College in Trenton. Creek was joined by her parents, Allen and Teresa Creek, siblings Megan and Kale and aunt Tammie. Also pictured are SCR-I coach Cory Shultz and is NCMC head coach Steve Richman. The Lady Pirates currently have a 19-6 record heading into April play.
Posted on April 5, 2018 at 11:02 am
Categories: SPORTS
Receive new post updates: Entries (RSS)
Receive follow up comments updates: RSS 2.0
By submitting a comment you grant Memphis Democrat Newspaper a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.