A pair of Scotland County softball players were honored by the Lewis & Clark Conference in SCR-I’s inaugural season in the new league. SCR-I went 4-4 in league play to finish fifth overall in the L & C. Salisbury and Knox County tied for the conference championship with 7-1 records. Marceline and Schuyler County tied for third with 6-2 records followed by SCR-I, Fayette (2-6), Harrisburg (2-6), Westran (2-6) and Paris (0-8).

Ashleigh Creek earned first team all conference honors for Scotland County. Creek was 13-11 as SCR-I’s top pitcher, posting a miniscule 1.30 earned run average on 28 earned runs in 151 innings pitched. The junior walked 27 and allowed 106 hits while striking out 166.

She also batted .346 on the year with six doubles, two triples and six home runs as well as a team-high 29 RBIs.

Also named to the L & C first team all conference were Madison McCabe and Katie Hamlin of Knox County, Lydia Henke, Allison Binder and Mikayla Sturm of Salisbury, Maycee Edgar and Baylee Jobson of Marceline, Megan Haley of Schuyler County and Cory Burton of Westran.

Scotland County’s Stevi See was named to the L & C second team. The Lady Tigers catcher led the team with a .350 batting average. The junior added six doubles a triple and a home run while scoring a team-high 24 runs and driving in 20.

Also named to the L & C second team all conference were Gabby Bollmann of Marceline, Maddi Duren of Fayette, Lindsey Hubble and Reagan Winter of Knox County, Brynn Woolridge and Ali King of Salisbury, Teagan Wilson and Dystine Priebe of Schuyler County and Madelyn Fritts of Harrisburg.

Named to the Lews & Clark Conference third team were Darcy Dorrell Kenzie Stahl and Elaine Ewigman of Marceline, Alicia Aulbur and Ashley Nagel of Westran, Marchya Jackson of Salisbury, Jasmine Kelsall of Schuyler County, Savannah Mauck and Sidney Miller of Knox County and Kelly Hilgedick of Fayette.