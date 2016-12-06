The post-season awards continue to roll in for Scotland County standout Ashleigh Creek. The junior hurler was named the top pitcher in the region by the Kirksville Daily Express newspaper, which released it’s all star selections in the December 4th edition of the newspaper.

Knox County’s Katie Hamlin just edged Creek for player of the year honors.

Creek headlined a group of top performers from schools in the paper’s coverage area, including Kirksville, Green City, Atlanta, Brashear, Knox County, Milan, Novinger, Schuyler County, Macon, and Putnam County.

Scotland County’s Chelsea Wood, Stevi See and Abi Feeney all received honorable mention.