Scotland County graduate Ashleigh Creek was part of the winning Red Team in the 31st Annual Northeast Missouri Officials Association All-Star game held Saturday in Kirksville.

Creek, the lone SCR-I representative in Kirksville for the event, helped her team to a 83-60 victory, scoring seven points, all in the first half.

She teamed up with players from Clark, Putnam, and Knox County as well as Milan in the form of an old Tri-Rivers Conference reunion to coast to the win. Carissa Bevans led all scorers with 28 points, while fellow Clark County alum Abby Brown added 21 in the win.

Caitlyn Poore of South Shelby led the Blue team in scoring with 27 points, including six three-pointers.

In the boys game, it was the Blue squad scoring a 65-62 victory on a three-point play by Putnam County graduate Carson Quint in the final seconds.