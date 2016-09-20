For the second straight night Scotland County pitcher Ashleigh Creek bordered on perfection before having to settle for a one-hit shutout. A night after blanking the Lady Coyotes in Paris, Creek tossed her second consecutive shutout as SCR-I beat Harrisburg 9-0 in Memphis.

Creek did not allow a base runner until the seventh inning when a blooper landed just in front of a charging Chelsea Wood at third base for Harrisburg’s lone hit of the evening. She stranded the runner to extend her scoreless innings streak to 12 and notch her second straight shutout.

Scotland County took a 3-0 lead in the second inning, despite having a pair of base runners thrown out at the plate. Maddie Brassfield walked to start the rally before base hits by Kaylyn Anders and Katie Feeney loaded the bases. A walk to Julie Long forced in a run before Abi Feeney and Chelsea Wood delivered RBI base hits.

Wood led off the fifth inning with a double and came in to score on a base hit by Creek. Anders and Katie Feeney added RBI hits to extend the lead to 6-0.

Abi Feeney reached on an error to start the sixth and came in to score on a double by Steve See. Wood finished off a 4-4 night at the plate with a triple to right field to help make the final score 9-0.

Anders and Katie Feeney each went 2-3 at the plate as SCR-I managed 11 hits on the night to help the team improve to 6-3 overall and 4-1 in the Lewis & Clark Conference.