A pair of Scotland County girls were honored when the Lewis & Clark Conference coaches recently released their post season awards.

Ashleigh Creek and Katie Feeney were tabbed among the top 18 players in the league as voted upon by the coaches.

Sidney Miller, a junior from Knox County, started off the first team, which also consisted of fellow juniors Maycee Edgar of Marceline and Allison Moore of Paris. Also earning first team honors were senior Drew Lockhart from Paris, Bryn Wooldridge, a sophomore from Salisbury, and Maddy Denslow, a senior from Westran.

Named to the all-conference second team were Abbey Conrow, a sophomore from Fayette; Sydney Fischer, a junior from Harrisburg; Kenzie Stahl, a sophomore from Marceline; Sidney Marek, a senior from Salisbury; Teagan Wilson, a senior from Schuyler County; and Creek, a senior from SCR-I.

Earning third team all-conference honors were Jessie Anderson, a senior from Knox County; Tori Hamilton, a sophomore from Paris; Grace Peak, a senior from Paris; Amanda Nejedly, a junior from Salisbury; Dystine Priebe, a junior from Schuyler County; and Feeney, a sophomore from SCR-I.

Salisbury (18-7) claimed the conference title with a perfect 8-0 league mark. Paris was second, going 7-1 in league play and 19-6 overall. Knox County (11-12) was third with a 6-2 mark followed by Schuyler County (15-10) at 4-4 in league play, and Scotland County (13-11), Marceline (12-13) and Harrisburg (7-16) and tied at 3-5 in conference play. Fayette (8-17) was eighth with a 2-6 record, followed by Westran (1-23) at 0-8.