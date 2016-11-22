Two Scotland County softball players were recently honored with All Region status for the 2016 season. Coaches from the Missouri Class 1 teams that compromised districts 9-12, selected the post-season award winners.

Ashleigh Creek received first team all region honors at pitcher. The junior posted a 1.30 earned run average with a 13-11 record, allowing just 106 hits in 151 innings pitched while striking out 166 batters. She also hit .346 with six home runs and 29 RBIs.

She joined Lydia Henke of Salisbury, Katie Hamlin of Knox County and Sami Boyd of Gallatin as the first team pitchers.

Also named to the first team all region squad were infielders Madison McCabe of Knox County, Mikayla Sturm, Bryn Wooldridge and Marchya Jackson of Salisbury, Kelsi Hemmerling of La Plata, and Megan Haley of Schuyler County; outfielders Allison Binder of Salisbury, Bethany Jackson of La Plata and Katie Gaus of Canton; catchers Marcy Bradley of Bevier and Summer Wood of La Plata; and utility players Ali King of Salisbury and Caili Bradley of Bevier.

Scotland County’s Abi Feeney earned second team all region honors. The senior shortstop was joined by Jentry Copple of Hale/Bosworth, Karley Salmon of Gallatin, Abi Morris of Green City, Alexis Wood of La Plata, Alleassa Hrvska of Atlanta, Saylor Coliins, Laken Hagenberg and Olivia Jarvis of Canton, and Lindsey Hubble, Tadym Mason and Jessi Anderson of Knox County.