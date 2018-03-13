The Missouri Basketball Coaches’ Association released the Class 2 District 6 all-district basketball team for girls and Scotland County’s Ashleigh Creek was among the top 10 players in the district as voted on by the coaches.

Creek, a senior, averaged 8.2 points and 5.2 rebounds a contest for the Lady Tigers as the lone returning starter from last year’s Final Four squad.

Also earning all-district honors were senior Caitlyn Poore and junior Diane Mayes from district champs South Shelby. Poore led the Lady Birds in scoring at 14.0 points per contest while Mayes, the team’s center, averaged 9.5 points and 5.5 rebounds.

Paris, the second place team in the tourney, also had two players earn all-district honors. Junior Allison Moore averaged 13.8 points and 5.4 rebounds while teammate Drew Lockheart, a senior, scored 10.2 points a game and grabbed 7 rebounds per contest.

Sidney Miller, a junior from Knox County, averaged 12.8 point and 5.4 rebounds to earn all district honors. Senior Olivia Jarvis of Canton was also honored after averaging 12.8 points and 4.7 rebounds per game.

Kyjiah Clark led the post-season team with a 15.3 scoring average. The junior guard also grabbed 5.1 rebounds a game.

Rounding out the all-district squad were juniors Kaitlyn Kuntz and Jillian Lockhard of Clopton. Kuntz averaged 10.9 points and 4.9 steals per contest. Lockard scored 12.5 points a game and shot 55% from the field, the best on the all-district team.