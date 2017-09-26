A three-run homer in the top of the first was all Scotland County needed in the second round of play at the Schuyler County Tourney as the Lady Tigers posted a 4-2 win over Cairo.

Katie Feeney led off the game with a base hit and Kaylyn Anders followed with a base on balls. Ashleigh Creek then delivered a three-run homer that easily cleared the left field fence to give SCR-I a 3-0 lead.

Feeney delivered an RBI single in the second to extend the lead to 4-0.

That was more than enough scoring for Creek, who limited Cairo to two runs on six hits and a walk while striking out 13.

Creek was 1-3 with the homer. Feeney went 2-2 with a walk and Kaitlyn McMinn and Abby Blessing each added a hit.