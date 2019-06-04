Mr. Craig Robert King, of Wright City, MO passed away on Tuesday May 28, 2019 in Memphis, MO. Craig was born on June 6, 1984 in St. Louis, MO., to Jerrold King and Christine (nee:Schoenberg) King. He had reached the age of 34 years 11 months and 22 days.

Craig loved his job. He worked for a communications company, where he was able to travel through out the Mid West. His job was to climb the communication towers in order to make repairs. Sometimes he would climb as high as 400 feet in the air. He graduated with a BA degree from Missouri University of Science and Technology in Rolla, MO. Craig had a very funny personality, was fun to be around and always making you laugh. He loved being outdoors and loved his family. Craig enjoyed spending time fishing and playing board games with his friends and family. He was also an incredible chef and was always yelling at his Mom for the meatloaf.

Craig is survived by his loving family; father Jerrold King; mother Christine King; two sisters; Jennifer Hammers and Tara King; five nieces and nephews Brett Hammers, Jacob Hammers, Ethan Odom, Taylor Odom, Layla Reece; great niece Mariyah Hammers; great nephew Ryan Hammers; his significant other Sara Mittler; aunt Patricia King; uncle George Schoenberg (Jackie); uncle Rick Schoenberg (Lynn); aunt; Sue Thatcher (Fred); and other family members and close friends.

A visitation for Craig King was held on Monday June 3, 2019 at Martin Funeral Home in Warrenton. Funeral services followed the visitation at the funeral home. Burial was at Lippstadt Cemetery.

Memorial donations are preferred to the family of Craig Robert King, c/o Martin Funeral Home, 510 East Main Street, Warrenton, MO 63383. Online condolences may be made at www.martinfuneral.net.