The Scotland County Consolidated Public Water Supply District #1 recently announced changes to its billing system as part of the recent meter upgrades for the rural water service provider.

CPWSD#1 of Scotland County would like to notify all of our customers they will now be receiving a monthly bill for their water service,” said office manager Kelly Frazier. “If you do not receive your bill by the 10th of the month, please call the office at 465-7200.

The company is also now offering online payment options through Payment Service Network (PSN).

CPWSD#1 will no longer accept debit or credit card payments in the office. Those types of payments will need to be made online through the Payment Service Network.

The company also noted there is no charge to pay by check in the office. Payment Service Network does charge a $1 check fee to use its electronic bill pay services.

Frazier noted that PSN had mailed information to customers, and while the mailer indicated the wrong state, the other information was accurate, including the website for registration. Customers can go online to register their account or can call PSN to set one up.

In addition to the billing changes, the rural water district announced it is now offering leak alert services. Customers can register their cell phone number with CPWSD#1, either by calling the office or submitting the cellular phone number and the service provider with their next payment. Once registered, customers will be able to receive text alerts if a water leak is detected in their service.

The rural water board expressed its appreciation for their customers patience and understanding during the recent transition to the new electronic meters and new billing system.