Two crash victims were flown from the scene of an accident near Arbela on Friday evening.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Jesse G. Bass, 43, of Gorin was northbound on Route H, three miles north of Arbela when the 2009 Pontiac G6 he was driving went off the right side of the roadway. The driver overcorrected and then ran off the right side of the roadway again and overturned.

Bass and a passenger in the vehicle, Gina L. Anderson, 46, of Keokuk, IA, were both flown from the crash scene by Air Evac Helicopter to Blessing Hospital in Quincy, IL for treatment of minor injuries.

Bass was cited for driving while intoxicated – prior offender as well as careless and imprudent driving and endangering the welfare of a child in the 2nd degree.

The vehicle sustained total damage and was removed from the scene by Lakeside Towing of Memphis.

The Patrol was assisted at the scene by the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office and Scotland County first responders.