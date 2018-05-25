Just over three years after the proposal initially was approved by the Scotland County Commission, the 911 addressing and mapping project for the region will officially come to a close on May 30th.

Service provider Mapping Solutions will join with the Scotland County Commission to host a public hearing on Wednesday evening, May 30th at 6 p.m. in the Scotland County courtroom.

Anyone wishing to give feedback on the project or seeking answers to addressing questions is welcome to attend the public meeting.

On May 13, 2015, the Scotland County Commission voted 3-0 to enter a two-year, $45,000 contract with Mapping Solutions of Lathrop to create the new 911 mapping system for the county.

The company constructed a grid-based map using established east-west and north-south coordinates and assigned five-digit numbers assigned consecutively from the grid origin point, which is the northwest corner of the county. The address numbering increment was 5.28′ which allows for 1,000 unique numbered addresses per mile. This increment is recommended by NENA (National Emergency Number Association).

The new addresses first went into effect in September of 2017, replacing the old rural route mailing address for county residents with the five-digit house numbers and the corresponding county road number.