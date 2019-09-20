September is National Voter Registration Month, and September 24th is National Voter Registration Day. Scotland County Clerk Batina Dodge is encouraging Scotland County residents to be sure and register to vote in several key 2020 elections.

Any citizen of the United States who is a resident of the State of Missouri and seventeen years and six months of age or older shall be entitled to register and to vote in any election which is held on or after his or her eighteenth birthday.

A person applying to register with an election authority shall identify himself or herself by presenting a copy of a birth certificate, a Native American tribal document, other proof of United States citizenship, a valid Missouri drivers license or other form of personal identification at the time of registration. Register in person at the office of Batina Dodge, Scotland County Clerk, 117 South Market Street, Courthouse Suite 100 or online at www.sos.mo.gov.

“Once voters are registered there is no need to re-register before each election,” said Dodge. “However, voters may need to update their registration periodically if they have had an address or name change.”

A new voter registration application must be filed with the Scotland County Clerk’s Office in order to update the registration.

“Having the correct address and name on file will ensure that voters are voting in the proper election districts and are easily identifiable when presenting themselves at the polls,” said Dodge. “Registrations do NOT cross county lines. Voters must re-register if they move to a new county within the state.”

Voters can check his or her current registration by contact the office of Batina Dodge, Scotland County Clerk (660) 465-7027 or email scotland@sos.mo.gov, or visit the voter lookup tool on the Missouri Secretary of State’s website at https://s1.sos.mo.gov/elections/voterlookup/

Dodge did note that the voter lookup tool will not work for rural route addresses if the voter has not updated his or her address.

The Presidential Preference Primary election is set for March 10th. Deadline to register to vote in it is February 12. Voters must be registered by March 11th to cast a ballot in the April 7th municipal election. The primary election is set for August 4th. Voters must be registered by July 8th. Finally, the general election is scheduled for November 3, 2020 with a registration deadline of October 7th.